Carthage School District accepting applications for new board member

CARTHAGE, MO. — The Carthage school district is accepting applications for a new school board member.

The school board is looking to fill a board member position after their president Lee Elliff Pound resigned. The district will post the position on August 24th and currently is accepting applications until September 7th.

From September 7th to 13th, the committee will review applications and narrow it down to three candidates. The final three will be interviewed by the committee and they will vote on the decision at the September 20th board meeting.

There are specific requirements to be a board member. You have to come in and look at our laws that we have in place. Obviously, you need to be a Carthage community member and beyond that there’s some age requirements also. Mark Baker, Carthage Superintendent

He says the school board will reorganize once a new board member is chosen. Right now, Vice President Nikki Cloud is filling in as the interim school board president.

To apply for the school board member position, go to the Carthage R-9 School Administration office at 709 W Centennial Ave. in Carthage, Missouri.