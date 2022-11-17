CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thursday marked 25 years for one local school. Steadley Elementary in Carthage celebrated the milestone by burying a time capsule. The capsule contains memories of this year: a t-shirt, the most recent yearbook, pictures, and signatures from every class, and information about the school and the City of Carthage.

Students lowered the capsule into a hole near the staff memorial benches for future generations to discover.

“It’s important to appreciate history and the human connection with history; instead of just thinking in the here and now, to appreciate where we came from, which I think will also help them appreciate where they’re going,” said Dr. Tom Barlow, Steadley Elementary Principal.

“I think they’ll like it once they see it. Or maybe they might never see it, you never know when they’ll just dig it up,” said Brayley Hull, 3rd Grade.

Gravel was added to help drain the area around the P.V.C. capsule.

The contents were bagged and laminated to help them survive for many years to come.