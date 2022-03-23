CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new project is underway to help the Maple Leaf City build its brand.

The group “Vision Carthage” is launching a fundraising campaign to add public art to the town’s newest roundabout. Local artist Rachel Wilson created the concept, which is expected to cost a little more than $28,000. Organizers hope adding the artwork will make an impact on more than just the roundabout.

“Intangible, you know what I think makes a place a home. And Carthage is so unique, so charming, so beautiful. Our square is incredible and of course the courthouse as well. And so we’re always just trying to add to that and just reflect how much pride we have in Carthage and how beautiful we want it to be,” said Abi Almandinger, Vision Carthage.

