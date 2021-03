CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage bridge is getting a replacement.

The Carthage Public Works/Street Department said on Monday that the ‘River Street Bridge Replacement Project’ is set to begin on Wednesday, March 10th.

The project will close a portion of River Street between 5th and 6th Street in Carthage.

Detour sings will be set up to help traffic. Project duration is expected to be between 60 and 90 days and the city asks residents to plan their commutes accordingly.