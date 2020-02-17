Carthage residents eat breakfast together to help local veterans

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage residents spend their Sunday morning eating ham and eggs to help out local veterans.

The VFW Post 2590 Auxiliary Group in Carthage held its monthly brunch Sunday morning.

For seven dollars, guests enjoyed eggs, biscuits and gravy, and sausage.

The Military Order of the Cooties were present, raffling a bed set to support V-A hospitals and the children’s home in Wisconsin.

All money raised from Sunday morning’s meal goes toward helping either the post with their programs or any local veteran in need.

Dixie Clayton, VFW Post 2590 Auxiliary President, says, “This is the biggest turnout we’ve had in several months. I guess the weather and this and that. We’re proud of [Sunday]. We’ve already been back there and cooking more.”

The next VFW Post 2590 Auxiliary brunch will be Sunday, March 15 at 9 A.M.