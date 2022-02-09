CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage will see a boost in housing options after city leaders vote to expand the city limits.

The City Council has approved a request to voluntarily annex five acres on the southwest side of town.

The land sits just across the street from the Carthage Intermediate Center at Fir and Chapel Road. And the annexation means it is the future site of dozens of housing units.

“Four-plexes, six-plexes, eight-plexes, basically. He’s done some other work in town. His housing developments are always nice with covered parking. And so I think it’s a little less than 100 units,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage Asst. City Admin.

Carthage City Limits currently cover a little more than 11.5 square miles.