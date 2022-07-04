CARTHAGE, Mo. — An annual tradition was held in Carthage Monday afternoon.

It was the Red, White, and Boom Fourth of July celebration at Carthage Municipal Park. It’s put on by the city, the Carthage Chamber, and the Parks and Recreation Department.

The park was packed with food trucks, vendors, and lawn games for the whole family. The Fair Acres YMCA offered a free swim until 8 at the municipal pool.

The Kiwanis Kiddieland also had free rides.

“We’re very excited and it’s something within our mission to have these activities, just like Maple Leaf, it’s a great time. We are all about our community. We are all about our businesses. We are showcasing businesses who are members and that’s good for everyone,” said Julie Reams, Carthage Chamber Of Commerce President.

The celebration ended with a fireworks show.