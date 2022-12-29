CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage voters may get the chance, again, to decide whether to expand school facilities next year.

The school board is debating putting a performing arts center back on the ballot in the spring. The measure initially called for an $18-million bond, which would not have increased the tax rate. Carthage voters turned down the question earlier this year, but district leaders are considering a second try in April. They point out it the benefit would extend beyond a new performance space.

“We do what’s best for the kids and the students. The performing arts center would give us opportunities for more classroom space as well which is desperately needed for our district,” said Niki Cloud, Carthage R-9 Board President.

The Carthage School Board is expected to make a decision about the issue at its January board meeting.