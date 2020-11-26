Carthage Public Library works to re-open after water disaster

The Carthage Public Library has had its fair share of challenges over the past year, but months of hard work are finally coming together.

The library is currently working to make sure they can open their doors once again, even during a pandemic.

“Carnegie library, the 125 year old building that had the original horse hair plaster walls, we lost all the walls, the ceiling, the furniture,” said Julie Yockey, Carthage Public Library’s director.

When the pandemic first started, organizations were struggling to keep up with an ever-changing standard.

However, Carthage Public Library ran into a big problem.

“In July we had a huge water disaster in this library, when we had two sprinkler heads break in the original Carnegie Library, for 50 minutes we had 3,000 gallons of water a minute and we sustained tremendous damage,” Yockey said.

The water caused over $500,000 in damages, forcing the library to close the inside until repairs are made–and the pandemic is only making it more difficult.

“It’s been hard to get supplies, it’s been hard to get materials, and then our contractors would get sick and they couldn’t come, so at this point we’re waiting on flooring, could be the end of January,” Yockey said.

But it’s slowly coming together. Pandemic permitting, the board is coming together to start letting people return inside.

“What our hope will be at our December board meeting is that we can open the library to the public again if the pandemic has receded a little bit, probably 20 to 30 patrons at a time, and they’ll probably be able to stay in the building for 30 minutes,” said Gary Cole, board of trustees member.

And this disaster could soon be coming to an end.

“It’s coming together, we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, we need to remember that, we just need the number of COVID cases to go down,” Yockey said.