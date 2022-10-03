CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage is putting the finishing touches on something that will draw tens of thousands of people to town in a matter of days.

The annual Maple Leaf Festival kicks off later this week.

Starts with Oktoberfest Saturday afternoon, 3pm in Central Park.

That leads to a long list of activities.

The Queen Contest, a Night of Praise, the 5K Run, and, of course, the Maple Leaf Parade a week from Saturday.

New this year, a pumpkin patch on the square.

Organizers are estimating upwards of 70,000 people this year.

“We have a record number of food vendors this year, arts and crafts, we are going not only all the way around the square but using some of the side streets as well. We have a huge kids corner that is full of bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo,” said Julie Reams, Carthage Chamber.

Those wanting to see this year’s festival schedule, can go here, to the Carthage Chamber’s website.