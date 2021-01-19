Carthage Police Department seeking missing child

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department is seeking a missing child by the name of Alexa Zaldivar.

According to Carthage Police Department’s Facebook post, Zaldivar is female, Hispanic, 14 years old with short brown hair and brown eyes, 4’11” and 120 pounds. She was born February 6, 2006.

Zaldivar was last seen Friday night at a Carthage address, but after leaving for a friend’s house, never returned and didn’t attend school on Tuesday.

If you have any information or locate Zaldivar, contact 911, Carthage Police Department 417-237-7200, or JASCO 417-359-9100.