Carthage Police Department preparing for Marian Days

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Marian Days is right around the corner and the Carthage Police Department is getting ready for the crowds.

Each year the festival brings in tens of thousands of attendees to celebrate Vietnamese-American Roman Catholicism.

This year’s event kicks off on July 31 at 7:30 PM.

It will begin with Mass and will continue until August 4.

Carthage Police say while they want everyone to enjoy themselves, but safety is their highest priority.

Greg Dagnan, Carthage Police Chief, says, “So every year we try some different things. Our big goal is we want them to come here and have a great experience and want to come back with as little inconvenience to our citizens as possible. So we’re trying a couple different things logistically.”

This year the Carthage Police Department and Jasper County Emergency Management will be implementing text updates and alerts for the event.

All you have to do is text ‘marian19’ to 888-777.

That way you will be up to date on any road closures, detours and other important information during the festivities.