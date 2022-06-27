CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage may soon tackle a costly upgrade to reduce the risks of flooding.

The city council will consider a contract worth more than $250,000 to rehab a stormwater drainage ditch.

It sits near Macon and Case Street on the west side of town and can cause problems during heavy rainfall.

“Right now, some of the walls are kind of collapsing. The bottom floor of it is getting ragged so the stormwater’s backing up into people’s yards and so that’s the targeted area, to fix that waterway,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage City Admin.

If approved, this would mark the 17th project on the city Stormwater Improvement Plan.

There are a total of 23 projects on the list, with about $10 million of work still to accomplish.