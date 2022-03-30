CARTHAGE, Mo. — In Carthage, 56 city blocks are getting some TLC.

Milling and paving work began this week on Grand Avenue from Airport Drive, up to the Grand round-about going north to Chestnut.

The City is paving nine streets, including West Juniper Road, North Francis Street, Wiggens and Hazel Streets. They were chosen based on age and how much they’ve deteriorated. Total cost of the project –more than $1 million.

The work will continue into next week.

Drivers should expect delays along the Grand Avenue Corridor.