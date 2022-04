CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage parking lots are at the center of a new push to upgrade infrastructure near the Jasper County Courthouse.

Vision Carthage is partnering with city workers to upgrade safety, lighting, and the general environment at two sites. That includes lots at 5th and Grant, and 6th and Main.

The project will also involve beautification efforts with landscaping, benches and trash cans. It will also add an electric car charging station.

Work is expected to begin May 1st.