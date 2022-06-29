CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Fraternal Order of Police in Joplin is raising money to help one of its members and his family get back on their feet.

Over the weekend, a fire destroyed a Carthage police officer’s home. Now, the FOP is collecting donations to help the officer rebuild.

“Losing a house in a fire and all your belongings is devastating, so anything we can do would be beneficial,” said Lieutenant Jeff Pinnell, Carthage Police Department, “obviously we like to take care of our own. Any police officer that goes through anything, they feel like family to us and we want to treat them as such. We just do everything we can to make sure them and their family are taken care of.”

Donations are being accepted at The Woodshed in Carthage and the Joplin Police Department.