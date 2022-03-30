Carthage City Council, Ward 3 Candidate, Robin Blair, responds to a question asked by the Candidate Forum Moderator.

Carthage, Mo. — Tonight (3/29), the Carthage Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum with those running for City Council and Mayor.

Ten candidates were on hand, with only one absent for the question-and-answer style forum.

Each candidate had two minutes to respond to four main questions.

The questions were submitted prior to Tuesday night’s forum by Carthage residents, and then hand picked by the event moderator, Julie Reams, President of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

The candidates running for seats on the Carthage City Council and for the position as Mayor, include:

Dan Rife – Mayoral Candidate

David Flanigan – Mayoral Candidate

Brandi Ensor – City Council, Ward 1

Maria Marroquin – City Council, Ward 1

Mike Daugherty – City Council, Ward 3

Robin Blair – City Council, Ward 3

Ed Hardesty – City Council, Ward 4

Craig Diggs – City Council, Ward 4 (not present for this event)

Aaron McDonald – City Council, Ward 4

Shawn McGrew – City Council, Ward 5

Mark Elliff – City Council, Ward 5

Below, you’ll find the four main questions asked to the candidates at tonight’s forum, including a portion of the responses.

To hear each candidate’s full response to the questions asked, check out the video below each question.

Carthage Chamber of Commerce President, and Candidate Forum moderator, Julie Reams, listens to the candidates respond to the questions they were asked.

QUESTION 1

What makes you the best candidate to be elected as a Carthage Governing Body Member?

Mark Elliff – Ward 5: “I was the Economic Security Director for the City of Carthage, and during that time I worked with the City, I worked with businesses, I worked with industries on how we can improve the quality. That includes homes as well, that includes housing which is definitely and issue that is needed in our community.“

Aaron McDonald – Ward 4: “The reason why I think I would be the best candidate would be (my) system of thought and function of government. I believe that when you interpret the constitution, the Bill of Rights supersedes everything else. I also believe God has an ordained system of government, where the government has certain rolls, the church has certain rolls and the family has certain rolls and they’re not suppose to intersect.“

Ed Hardesty – Ward 4: “I am very passionate about Carthage, I do love the town and I love being one of its ambassadors and cheerleaders. I am retired so I can devote lots of time to the position, without any sort of time commitments to another job. I also have extensive history and training from the fire department and that has forced me over the years to become a very concisive problem solver.“

QUESTION 2

A serious topic that is being discussed in the city is the replacement of the three North Garrison Street bridges. The project budget is $30 million to replace these bridges. Is this a priority for the city and how should it be funded?

Robin Blair – Ward 3: “I think compared to what our operating budget is and what the price of the bridges are, without state cooperation, without learning about what the public cares about, we can’t do it with what we have, so there would have to be some pretty big decisions that have to be made and input from everyone in the community.“

Maria Marroquin – Ward 1: “We need to get the City of Carthage involved, and as a City Council we would need to put all of our heads together and determine which way we need to go as far as funding goes. But we also need to hear from our community as for what they’re wanting and how to better our community here.“

David Flanigan – Mayoral Candidate: “71 Highway came over those bridges, the Jefferson Highway came over those bridges; 71 represents one-half of the crossroads of America which we all know is (Route) 66 here in town. A lot of emotion and a lot of history is associated with it. I applaud the Mayor and the City Council that they should exhausting all potential funding sources because a $30 million dollar price tag is not insignificant.”

QUESTION 3

Our community has a very low stock of single-family and multi-family housing. There is also the need of childcare for families in our community. These issues put limitations on our workforce, while many businesses struggle to fill positions within their companies. What do you think the city’s role is to help solve these issues, and what do you think is a top priority?

Shawn McGrew – Ward 5: “There’s about a 94% occupancy rate of housing here in Carthage, and that’s not unique to us, this is a challenge we’re seeing all across the country… but 75% of that is home ownership, so there’s a greater need when you think about multi-family, when you think about rental property, that we have that availability of those resources.“

Mike Daugherty – Ward 3: “Housing, in general, is very important for economic development, because everybody says, ‘We need more businesses,’ but what’s the purpose of building new businesses if nobody in town can work there? Before businesses come here, they look at, ‘okay, if I build here, how many of my employees will be commuting and possibly will leave this job when they get something closer to home, and how many people will be living locally?’ People who drive (from out of town) in to work, don’t bring the city money, versus people who live in town.“

QUESTION 4

Every year during the budget process, more money is requested by our city department heads, which are funded by the city. In other words, there are typically more needs than there are funds. As an elected official, if you were faced with this problem, how would you decide funding priorities within the city?

Brandi Ensor – Ward 1: “I believe we should look at what’s best for the majority of the community and how many residents are served by the items requested in the budget. We should prioritize things that are good for the greater majority of people, when there are shortages and items that make a negligible difference in bettering the community, and may need to be put off until more funds are available.“

Dan Rife – Mayoral Candidate: “A community has to be safe and aware, while publicly used infrastructure has to be well maintained. These are the first priorities of any community before they can begin to thrive in other ways. After these requirements are met, it is all about the quality of life for our citizens. We will never be able to afford all of the great things we could wish for, instead we must prioritize according to our city plan and partner with our city groups in order to get the most for our dollar.“

KODE “Action 12 News” Reporter, Jessica Djukic, was also at tonight’s Candidate Forum in Carthage.

You can find her story, here.