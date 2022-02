CARTHAGE, Mo. — A race is brewing to be the next Mayor of Carthage.

Current Mayor Dan Rife has filed for re-election to the post, currently serving the fourth year of his first-term in office.

He points to his experience as a fiscal conservative in city leadership.

He’s being challenged by David “Bren” Flanigan. Flanigan is a graduate of Carthage native, pointing to a 40-year resume including both the military and time in the private sector.

Voters will decide the race on April 5th.