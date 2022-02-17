SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Carthage man charged with Receiving and Distributing Child Pornography through his work computer was arrested.

Beginning as early as 2017 and up until January of this year, 55-year-old, Shane Tyler Barton is charged with having received and distributed child pornography by computer and mail.

According to the probable cause statement, Barton’s actions were first noticed by his employer at H.E. Williams in Carthage on Jan. 5th. An employee (identified as T.P.) believed he spotted child pornographic material being stored on a work computer. That employee computer was identified as Barton’s who lived at 14482 County Rd 130, in Carthage.

The employee that made the discovery immediately reported what he saw to management after opening some of the files stored on Barton’s computer. But during this process, the files were simultaneously being deleted by Barton through the network, prompting T.P. to lock him out remotely. The original files were saved by T.P. for use as evidence.

A Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force Computer Forensic Analyst conducted an examination on Barton’s desktop PC and identified around 10,000 images and 100 video files of suspected child pornography – another review of Barton’s iPhone yielded even more suspected files. Some of which contained children as young as infants, being sexually assaulted by adults.