Carthage man flees after jail sentencing

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Carthage man is in custody after attempting to run out of the courtroom following his sentencing Monday morning.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Kaiser said in a release it started after Judge Gayle Crane in Division 1 Court ordered 21-year-old, Jacob Lee Jones to be taken into custody just after 10:00 AM on January 24th.

Jones, originally from Carthage, instead resisted arrest and fled into the hallway of the Joplin Courts Building and eventually into another area of the building. Deputies were able to catch Jones only after receiving minor injuries during the scuffle.

The Sheriff’s Office has submitted charges to the Jasper County Prosecutor for: