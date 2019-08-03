Breaking News
Commerce Police Investigating Homicide

Carthage Man Facing DWI Charges After Rolling Vehicle Several Times

Local News

Sean O'Dell, 23, of Carthage suffered moderate injuries and was released from custody to the care of Mercy

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

(Jasper County, Mo.) — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford Focus, “Ran off the left side of the roadway and rolled several times after striking an embankment.”

They state on their online crash report it occurred about 2:21 AM, 1.3 miles northeast of Duenweg.

The driver was the only occupant. Sean O’Dell, 23, of Carthage suffered moderate injuries and was released from custody to the care of Mercy Hospital.

Google Maps where crash occurred

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Dogwood Road and left the pavement near County Road 180 as it turns 90 degrees to the south and becomes Leggett Road, near Atlas.

Duenweg Fire Department, METS ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

MSHP state on their online arrest records O’Dell will face charges listed as:

  1. DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  2. CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT DRIVING
  3. NO INSURANCE
VEHICLE ROLLS MULTIPLE TIMES EARLY SAT AM — 0215 HRS

VEHICLE ROLLS MULTIPLE TIMES EARLY SATURDAY AM — 0215 HRS ◽️ Dogwood Road & County Road 180(DUENWEG FIRE DISTRCIT) — Just north of Atlas on the Dogwood to Zora curve. Duenweg Fire Department respond. Driver transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating.

Posted by Joplin News First on Saturday, August 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story