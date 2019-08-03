Carthage Man Facing DWI Charges After Rolling Vehicle Several Times

Sean O'Dell, 23, of Carthage suffered moderate injuries and was released from custody to the care of Mercy

(Jasper County, Mo.) — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford Focus, “Ran off the left side of the roadway and rolled several times after striking an embankment.”

They state on their online crash report it occurred about 2:21 AM, 1.3 miles northeast of Duenweg.

The driver was the only occupant. Sean O’Dell, 23, of Carthage suffered moderate injuries and was released from custody to the care of Mercy Hospital.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Dogwood Road and left the pavement near County Road 180 as it turns 90 degrees to the south and becomes Leggett Road, near Atlas.

Duenweg Fire Department, METS ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

MSHP state on their online arrest records O’Dell will face charges listed as:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT DRIVING NO INSURANCE