CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Public Library is offering free online-courses for adults who are looking to get their high school diploma. The program entails six Excel Adult High School courses and are for people 18 and older. The library has partnered with the Missouri State Library and a matching fund partner to make this all possible.

Students accepted into the program will have up to two-years to finish their classes.

To date in Missouri — there are over 500,000 adults who do not have a high school diploma.

“So, in order to do our part, to educate and get diplomas to people in our area, we jumped on board. And it’s been huge,” said Julie Yockey, Director of Carthage Public Library.

“We also see the need to work with the adults as well, and we are here to support locally and as I said there are tutors, coaches through the online program so our students can study and do the work whenever it’s convenient for themselves,” added Sherri Luce, Youth Services Director.

The program was announced a few weeks ago. 15 adults have already signed up to participate.