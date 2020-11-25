Carthage leaders to meet to discuss mask requirements

Carthage city leaders are revisiting the idea of requiring face masks in city limits.

They will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the issue.

The proposed ordinance says face coverings would be required for anyone six or older when social distancing isn’t possible.

There is an exception for dining, which says masks can be removed at the dining table.

The council had discussed requiring masks last summer but did not implement the mandate.

The plan to meet on Wednesday, November 25 at 3 p.m. in council chambers.