CARTHAGE, Mo. — Hundreds came out this afternoon to celebrate Principal Laurel Rosenthal who impacted thousands in Carthage.

Today the district held Principal Rosenthal’s retirement party at Carthage High School.

During her 55 year career at Mark Twain Elementary she served as a teacher and principal and is the longest serving district employee.

Principal Rosenthal’s family revealed they are giving back to the district by starting the “Carthage Tiger Pride Kindness Project.”

The project is a grant program for K-6 grade teachers and is created in honor of Principal Rosenthal and her long time friend Helen-Louise (Hough) Elliff.

“It will go along with whatever pillar we have selected for the year. Kindness, patriotism, respect and we have a group of comunity members that will judge their projects they would like to do,” said Lee Elliff Pound, Helen-Louise (Hough) Elliff’s daughter.

“Mrs. Rosenthal has just given us life over the years. Patriotism, respect I think anybody you talk to could almost describe her like that over and over again,” said Dr. Mark Baker, Superintendent.

“So many people were here. It just warms my heart. Like I said all these wonderful honors I’ve gotten are not for me. It’s for the school for the staff for the teachers for the parents of Mark Twain. They have helped me along so much and I’m so thankful for them,” said Laurel Rosenthal, Retiring Mark Twain Elementary Principal.

During the retirement ceremony the district played a video for Principal Rosenthal from former students and staff about how she helped them.

Principal Rosenthal is retiring in June and plans on traveling and spending more time with friends.