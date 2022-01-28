CARTHAGE, Mo. — 2021 was a busy year for the Carthage Humane Society and 2022 could be even busier

The shelter reports taking in nearly 800 animals last year. 750 of those found new homes while another 61 lost dogs and cats were returned to their owners.

The Carthage Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, meaning some of their animals are long term residents. But 2022 has already seen a few that have lived there more than a year finally finding a forever home.

“In the past month, we’ve had three of our older residents that have been here more than a year get adopted and we are so grateful. Everyone just breaks into tears of joy when that happens,” said Renay Minshew, Carthage Humane Society.

The operation has already taken in about 60 animals so far this month. They’re encouraging potential pet owners to come out to find their next dog or cat.