CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society has a new addition. Officials say a local couple, who are longtime supporters of the Humane Society, purchased and donated this shed.

It will now house food items for pets.

“We have been getting numerous calls and walk-ins from people who are feeling they have to surrender their animals, because they can’t afford to feed ’em. It’s a really big need right now in this area, and it broke my heart. So, we asked for donations to be able to put up a little building and stock it with food to at least help people that are financially hardships to get through the winter,” said Renay Minshew, CHS Director.

Officials are now asking for donations to stock the shed and keep it stocked.

They’re also preparing for a busy weekend. They’re hosting a “Howliday Adoption Event.” It begins tomorrow.

