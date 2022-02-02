CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local animal shelter is hoping to expand capacity to increase the number of dogs housed at the facility.

The Carthage Humane Society is fundraising to double the size of the annex building.

It’s a very small structure with about two dozen kennels for puppies on the back side of the main building.

They’re hoping a grant opportunity will help build the funds to add on in the coming months.

“It’s a small building – but if we double the size then we could do like an intake for adult dogs and an intake for puppies and still have our other two puppy rooms out there. An isolation room and then a welcome room That would be wonderful; that would help us a lot,” said Renay Minshew with CHS.

They’re also accepting cash donations through the following link.