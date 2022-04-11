CARTHAGE, Mo. — Authorities said lightning likely caused a house fire in Carthage Monday morning.

It happened just after 4:30 AM at a home on East 96-highway in between County Roads 85 and 90.

Carthage Fire Marshal, Eli Maples says while it’s unclear how the fire started, they’re not ruling out lightning.

He said the homeowners heard a loud boom and started to smell smoke. The family was able to escape with no injuries.

Crews with the Avilla Volunteer Fire Department were first on the scene and helped put out the fire. Maples said it took about two-hours to get things under control.

He added while the rain helped, it was an old house with an addition, which made it difficult to fight.

The house suffered extensive damage.