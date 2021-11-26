Carthage hosting first “Hometown Holidays” to bring activity to Carthage Square

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The group, “Vision Carthage,” is hoping to bring more people to the historic Downtown Carthage Square with a new event. Tonight, was the first night for “Hometown Holidays.”

It runs through January 1st. People enter through a light tunnel — and will able to enjoy an inflatable maze, slide, bounce house — even an ice rink. “Vision Carthage” received a grant from the “Steadley Trust” to make it all possible.

“We are just excited about the square. the Downtown Carthage Square is just thriving. there’s lots of new boutiques and stores, restaurants that type of thing. so if you haven’t been to the square in a while you’ll definitely want to come out and shop in those boutiques and see what its all about. we just wanted to create a family fun event to draw people to the square,” said Abi Almandinger, Vision Carthage Executive Director.

A handful of food trucks will also be on the square on select nights. you can purchase tickets online here.