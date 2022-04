CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage has appointed a new City Administrator.

The Former Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan who is the current Assistant City Administrator is moving into the new role on Monday.

This comes after the previous City Administrator Tom Short retired Friday after 25 years with the city of Carthage.

He was Carthage’s longest serving City Administrator.

Friday afternoon Carthage Mayor Dan Rife and City Council approved Dagnan’s new role.