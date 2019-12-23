Carthage event re-enacts the Nativity story

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local couple is showing families the true meaning of Christmas, re-enacting stories in a special journey to Bethlehem.

For the first time, “Here in a Manger” gives families a chance to visit Santa in his workshop.

Kids take pictures and are introduced to the story of how Jesus was born.

Then, families go on a journey at Civil War Ranch visiting shepherds and seeing the wise men.

Lastly, they visit with Joseph and Mary for the manger scene where Jesus is born.

All proceeds from Here in a Manger will benefit the Ronald McDonald House charities, which will help families in need whose children are hospitalized.

Nicole Dugdale, Organizer of Here in a Manger, says, “Well, we had to stay in the Ronald McDonald House earlier this year when our daughter, Kenna, was hospitalized, and it was a huge blessing to us. We were really inspired by the work that they do. So, we decided to try and earn some money and give back to them through this event.”

The Dugdales say next year they hope to expand the program beyond just one weekend.

This is thanks to the hundreds who came out to enjoy this year.