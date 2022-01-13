Carthage ends contract with CVB amidst investigation and starts new Tourism Committee

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage is considering making changes to how it handles tourism funding.

The City Council voted to create a Tourism Committee to evaluate the best use of those funds in the future.

In the past, tourism funding has gone to the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau but the CVB is currently under investigation regarding potential misuse of those funds.

The goal of the committee is to develop options to move forward once the investigation wraps up.

“I think that’s kind of where the mayor’s at in appointing this committee and the council in voting for it is really to get this committee in place ready to go. So, as soon as they have the information they can start making some decisions,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage Assistant City Admin.

Carthage generally brings in more than $100,000 a year in tourism funding.

They ended the CVB contract last year and currently have collected about $70,000 pending any future contracts.