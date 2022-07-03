NEWTON CO, Mo — The city of Carthage is mourning the death of one of its employees.

Saturday night 51-year-old Brian Bradley was killed in an ATV accident.

Bradley was the Superintendent of the Carthage Parks and Recreation department.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash happened just after 9p.m. in Newton County.

Authorities say Bradley was driving an ATV on Elder road and traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and flipped.

Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene nearly two hours later.

This is Troop D’s 51st fatality this year.