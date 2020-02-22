Carthage Dog Boutique Hosts Mardi Gras Event

The Big Dog Boutique hosts a “Doggie Gras” event in Carthage, Missouri.

Several furry friends arrived at the pet store on 319 Main Street to participate in a dog parade around the Jasper County Courthouse. Many were dressed in Mardi Gras themed costumes.

“People love dressing their dogs up and they love a reason to get out and show their dogs off,” says Jeanette Cartright.

Cartright is the owner of the family-run business. It opened in 2018 but has been a web store since 2004. The store only offers dog products that are made in the USA including collars, leashes and treats. Cartright wanted to create a fun event for the community to enjoy as well as generate more business to the historic square.

“I can’t imagine not having a dog. They provide us comfort and happiness. I just know with having this store, how many people love their dogs too and how they include them in their everyday lives.”

The store provided sales and giveaways for customers as well as host a dog costume contest. Dog owners were able to win a variety of dog treats. The boutique created a photo backdrop for customers to use and share their experiences on social media.

One Carthage resident, Christie Sanders brought her dog, Ellsie to the parade.

“She’s a happy-go-lucky kind of dog and so we thought it would be fun to dress her up and show her off,” Sanders explains.

She and her daughter worked together to make a cap and bow for Ellsie.

“She’s is a rescue dog. She didn’t have such a great life in the beginning, so it’s fun to take her out now and spoil her.”

The Big Dog Boutique plans to host monthly themed-events for the community.

You can learn more about the store on its Facebook page.