CARTHAGE, Mo. — An area organization needs your help to reach a matching goal.

The Board of Directors of the Carthage Crisis Center are asking the public to help with needed funds. They’ve combined to offer up to a $20,000 matching gift campaign.

Jim Benton of the Carthage Crisis Center says the organization needs to raise $20,000 in the next six weeks in order to come up with a total of $40,000.

“But our board has come together to pledge $20,000 in a matching gift campaign. It just amazes me that our board is willing to invest that they’re going to take the lead in this that we can raise another $20,000 so we can meet the needs of the people we have here,” said Benton.

We’ve made it easy for you to donate by following this link here.