CARTHAGE, Mo. — Fruits and vegetables aren’t the only things growing in an area community garden, so is the garden itself.

This community garden behind the Carthage YMCA has been around for six years, but it has just recently expanded to the tune of about four times the original size.

Members of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce and the Fair Acres Y cut the ribbon on the expansion project, and they say Carthage area kids will benefit from it by eating fresh food grown inside the garden.

“And it’s taken over to our Youth Activity Center where it is prepared for kids, so we feed several meals every single week, a hundred meals a week towards kids to be able to enjoy free of charge, and it just helps keep those kids going,” said Tericia Mixon, Fair Acres Family YMCA Association Director.

That meal program runs through the end of the summer.