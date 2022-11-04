CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage city leaders took time out Friday to break down what’s happening in town – and what residents should expect in the future. It’s the “State of the City” – a first-time address from Carthage city leaders to residents about everything from city growth to budget challenges.

“You know it was a little bit of a surprise as far as the budget standpoint, I know that’s been a concern for a lot of the citizens as well as I,” said Patrick Scott, Carthage Resident.

“Total overall revenue, we’re doing great. I mean, it’s improved from 14 million to around 20 million. But you know, the downside of that is a lot of it is designated revenue. And so we are having a little struggle with the general fund, but it’s all about balancing all that out. And that’s really our goal for this year that we’re in for coming years,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage City Admin.

They also pointed to the challenges of trying to hire and keep staff while dealing with a budget that isn’t growing as fast as those costs. The speech also outlined improving cybersecurity at City Hall and road construction for the next roundabout on Fir Road near I-49.

“Working with MODOT to create a roundabout, literally at the I-49 interchange on the highway there. So that’s a cost share thing and that’s in progress. Right now. They’re acquiring some right-a-ways and things like that,” he added.

The “State of the City” address also highlighted the addition of a new city tourism director and $42 million in new construction in the last fiscal year. Organizers are calling the speech a success and say they’ll do it again in the future.

“Having these platforms is something that’s very good that people can come to get an education on where your dollars are being spent, and how they are making an impact in the community,” said Julie Reams, Carthage Chamber.