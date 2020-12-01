Carthage Chamber to host Christmas open house

An area organization has helped local businesses get the word out on what they have to offer during the holiday season.

It’s part of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce Christmas open house.

The online promotion highlights 14 different businesses in the Maple Leaf City from Wednesday through Friday of this week.

“This year more than ever it’s so important to shop local and to keep your dollars where your heart is, right in your own community and this weekend,” said Neely Myers, membership and marketing for the Carthage Chamber. “The fourth through the sixth is our annual Christmas Open House, it gives our businesses a chance to get a really focused audience with shoppers.”

If you’d like to see which businesses in Carthage are on profile this weekend, visit the Carthage Chamber’s website.