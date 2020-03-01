Carthage Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Business Expo and Home Show

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Residents get to learn more about local businesses and home decor in a special show.

On Saturday, the Carthage Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Business Expo and Home Show.

Since the event was held February 29, which is a Leap Day, the theme is “Leap Into Small Business”.

Those in attendance were given a chance to interact with 65 local businesses, showing off all they have to offer.

Some of those include roofers, electricians, and plumbers to help with home decor.

Insurance agents, salons, and more were represented as well.

Neely Myers, Carthage Chamber of Commerce, says, “Not all businesses have offices right on a major stretch of road, or maybe they work out of their home, and it’s their chance to be seen. [They] talk about themselves and offer their products and services to people.”

Myers adds with Saturday’s weather, attendance was great.

In the upcoming years, the Chamber of Commerce hopes to add more vendors and giveaways to attract an even larger crowd.