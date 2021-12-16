Carthage Chamber of Commerce Announces New President and CEO

CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Chamber of Commerce has named Julie Reams as its new President.

Reams joined the Pittsburg Chamber in 2018 and previously served as Membership and Special Events Director for the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce. Julie has been a volunteer for multiple chambers in Girard KS, Andover KS, Wichita, KS as well as Pittsburg until being hired, while earning 3 volunteer of the year awards for 3 different communities. Additionally, Reams has a wealth of experience with not-for-profit work, member services, city government and community events.

“I am very excited to lead the Carthage Chamber of Commerce business community. I look forward to all of the opportunities working with leaders to continue the successful growth of our area and building lasting partnerships” said Reams about her new position.

“We are pleased to bring Julie into our city and chamber operations. She will succeed Mark Elliff, our long-time Chamber President who is retiring. We look forward to her leadership of our 430-member organization and continuing advancement of the community and business environment,” said Paul Eckels, Chairman of the Board of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

The Carthage Chamber of Commerce manages a wide variety of activities including the Maple Leaf Festival, Business Expo, Annual Civic Banquet, support of member businesses large and small through networking events, ribbon cutting, groundbreaking, and many others. Other Chamber functions include legislative issues that pertain to the community, candidate forums for City, County, and Carthage R-9 candidates, working with improving housing, business expansion, and new business recruitments as well as cohosting the Carthage Christmas parade.