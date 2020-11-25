Carthage Bright Futures receives $5,000 donation

Bright Futures Carthage is getting a much needed donation to help cover the costs of growing demands.

The Carthage Knights of Columbus donated $5,000 to the student support group.

Workers said they are currently handing out about 250 weekly food packs.

That compares to less than 200 on the busiest week during the last school year.

Bright Futures coordinator Greg Spink said this donation is a bog boost to the program.

“I love that we live in this community where people just say –hey, let’s make sure every kid can succeed,” Spink said. “And so my philosophy is I want Carthage to be the place where every kid has everything they need to succeed.”

The Knights of Columbus donation came from a golf tournament fundraiser.