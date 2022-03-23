CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The City of Carterville broke ground today on its second water well. It’s something the City desperately needs.

The new well gives the City a backup water source. Last February the City was without water for eight days after its only well failed.

“It’s great. I’m so excited. It’s just one more step for Carterville as we are growing. It gives us the ability to grow and supply for people,” said Cris Henkle, Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem.

Wednesday afternoon, the City of Carterville held a groundbreaking for its second water well at First and Walnut.

“The second well will not only give us extra pressure for a third of the town, but it will give us the volume and it will take some strain off the other well. When you only have one well it’s working most of the time and it will work in telemetry where that one will run then it will work off of this one they both communicate to be able to do the job,” said Alan Griffin, Carterville Mayor.

In Feburary 2021, Carterville residents were without water for eight days after a deep freeze caused several main breaks and its only well broke.

“The fact that we just have a second well up and going even if one is down, one would be able to handle it. The hope is that would never happen again, but we do have other measures in place,” said Mayor Griffin.

More than 1,900 Carterville residents will benefit from the new $1.4 million well.

“I think this is just the start of our growth. As we are growing with our houses now we have a project about 1.4 million dollars for sewer and water that we are investing right now. We are going to drill back underneath the highway. Add some technology on the two wells so they can work together,” said Henkle. “Then we may bring in some ground penetrating radar to map the City better and pinpoint where we need to start replacing water distribution.”

Engineers say it will take six weeks to dig the new well.

Due to supply shortages for electronics, they anticipate waiting several months before the well can be operational.