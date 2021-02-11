Carterville First Baptist Church offers “warming station” and hot meals during cold weather

"Our primary goal is to help bring the community out of poverty."

CARTERVILLE, Mo. – On Monday, due to dropping temperatures, Carterville First Baptist Church opened its sanctuary to the public as a “warming station.”

The warming station offers blankets, hygiene products, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and snacks. It also has a power strip for charging phones and other devices.

“We care about our community and surrounding areas so much that we wanted something that was dependable and available for anybody to use,” said member of CFBC, Cheyenne Meriman.

Warming station at CFBC



The sanctuary is open to the public Monday through Friday between 10 a.m and 1 p.m.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the church stays open later to serve hot meals at 6 p.m.

“Our poverty level is very, very high, just for our population. It’s scary. It’s about 86%… That’s our main goal, we’re just hoping to get resources out there for everybody,” said Meriman.

CFBC also gives out grocery items through the Farmers to Families Food Boxes program. The boxes include items such as milk, meat, vegetables and fruit. They are available for pick up at the church on Tuesdays.

“Our primary goal is to help bring the community out of poverty or to do anything we can to help the community… We want to see our town thrive,” said member of CFBC, Robin Root.

On top of that, CFBC offers financial courses, child care, an after school program and more.

The church wants the community to know that its services are for everyone.

“You’re welcome to walk through the door and you’re not judged,” said Root.

If you are interested in receiving a hot meal, contact CFBC through Facebook or at 417-673-4676.

CFBC is seeking volunteers in order to keep the sanctuary open for longer hours and accepting donations for the warming station, such as hygiene products and snacks.

Carterville First Baptist Church is located at 200 E. Main Street in Carterville.

Visit CFBC’s Facebook page to stay up to date.