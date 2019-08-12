Carterville First Baptist Church holds back-to-school bash to help relieve financial burden

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Heading back to school can be a financial burden for many, so one local church is working to provide some relief.

Sunday, Carterville First Baptist Church held it’s back-to-school bash.

Kids were able to get free haircuts, school supplies and snacks.

The majority of the items donated came from the congregation.

However, the community teamed up to help the church as well.

Barbers came out free of charge and the city fire department brought their bounce house for kids to enjoy.

Darren Wallace, Pastor of Carterville First Baptist Church, says, “You know, Jesus told us to love others and this is just one way that we can show our love for others.It’s not enough to say we love people but we actually got to do something about it and this is how we do it. [We] hope they are having fun. Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves and I think hopefully they know it’s a blessing to them.”

The church will still help kids if they have any immediate needs, even if they weren’t able to make it to the event.

You can e-mail Pastor Darren at pastordarren@cartervillefbc.com.