Road in Carterville was temporarily closed while crews worked the scene

A firetruck from the Carterville Volunteer Fire Department is parked outside of a home at 617 North Pine Street in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — An initial structure fire call sends the Carterville Fire Department to a home late this afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., fire crews from Carterville and Webb City responded to the single story residence, located at 617 North Pine in Carterville.

Battalion Chief Tyler Harris says the initial call came in as a structure fire, with one person in need of assistance to get out.

Upon arrival, Chief Harris says his department did a full walk-around of the home when they noticed it was full of smoke.

Crews immediately helped a woman that was using a walker, get out of the house safely.

After further inspection, Chief Harris says fire crews found that the refrigerator had shorted out, causing the laminate flooring underneath to catch fire.

The electric meter was pulled, shutting off power to the home and crews quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported, however a small section of North Pine Street in Carterville was closed for nearly an hour while while fire crews worked the scene.