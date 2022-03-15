CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The City of Carterville is seeing a boom in new housing. It’s seeing more growth than in previous years.

“I’m so excited about the growth in Carterville. My family has been here 50 years and it’s different now than it has ever been,” said Cris Henkle, Mayor Pro Tem.

Over the last two years the City of Carterville has added 49 brand new homes.

“Because of our really great school system in Webb City and the growth of Webb City towards us on East Street. We are seeing a boom in population in new homes,” Henkle said.

The City isnt just adding new homes, they have removed 27 nuisance homes over the last 3 years.

“It’s homes that are dilapidated, they’re falling down. A lot of times their roofs had fallen down. Just whatever is against the ordinance. Unsafe, no one living with them, those type of things eyesore,” she added.

She says the new homes are ranging from duplexes up to $300,000 homes.

“I believe if you see more homes, that we will still see a continuation of our growth of businesses. Downtown, we have several businesses that were added. Claw Paws for pet grooming, we have a karate studio, of course Dollar General and Shirley’s bar,” added Henkle.

“I think it’s great. Obviously it’s bringing more people into town and more foot traffic,” said Brock Powell, Shirley’s Neighborhood Tavern Owner.

Shirley’s has been seeing more business over the years and is expanding by adding a new kitchen.

“I think it’s going to bring a good variety of people. Not everyone can spend two or three hundred thousand dollars on a house,” Powell added.