CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction’s largest festival of the year that features their Main Street business district, took place this evening (8/9).

As kids head back to school in just a couple of weeks, the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce put on their final “Second Tuesday” event for the summer season.

During the Second Tuesday of June, July and August, the city of Carl Junction shows off their Main Street business district with a two hour event that features local business booths, food trucks, games and live music.

Over 30 vendors lined Main Street Carl Junction tonight for the final Second Tuesday of 2022.

The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce says this summer showcase event is meant to promote local shopping.

“I wanted everyone to be able to experience Carl Junction and I really wanted to focus on supporting local, so I make it an effort that, you know, we have businesses doing giveaways, but I really wanted local vendors to be here so that people can shop local and really meet the owners who they’re interacting with, and see where their money is going,” says Cavanaugh Studyvin, Executive Director of the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is now focusing on their 25th annual Bluegrass Festival, which takes places on September 24th in Center Creek Park from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.