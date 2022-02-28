CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A new contract with the same trash provider means no rate increase for Carl Junction residents

The agreement is with Republic Trash Services — and it will keep the cost at $13.37 per month for customers. The City has used the company as its provider for the past decade.

“It keeps a fair market is what it does by going up for bid ocassionally on services like this. It keeps everybody on the same page and the playing field level. After ten years with Republic we felt that it was time to do it again,” said Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Administrator.

The new contract is a 5-year deal.