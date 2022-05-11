CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s that time of year – high school seniors are looking forward to graduating and younger students to the last day of class. But it’s also a big milestone for some teachers and staff looking to retire, which can make a big impact on their school district.

About a dozen positions which add up to 259 years of experience, will be leaving campus for good.

“I started 31 years ago, and I worked in Joplin at Franklin tech for a year,” said Kathy Tackett, CJ R-1 Assistant Superintendent.

“I started in 93 in St. Louis,” said Jill Farley, CJ Adaptive PE Teacher.

“I went to Camdenton, was there as a junior high and high school science teacher and gifted facilitator,” said Lori Brock, CJ R-1 Counselor.

Just three the Carl Junction School District will lose to retirement this year. Kathy Tackett, Jill Farley, and Lori Brock represent more than 60 years alone.

In all, the 13 2022-retirees add up to 259 years.

The CJ School superintendent points out these retirees have made an impact on thousands of students in Carl Junction.

And that’s apparently a two-way street.

“It’s the family atmosphere with the staff and then our students are just, they’re just so fun to be with and respectful. And so I just I just found my place here. It’s just a family,” Farley said.

“The one thing I will miss most is are the people — I love my school family and I will miss students as well. They come and go but the people that I work with, I’m close to and we’ve got great relationships and I really will miss them,” said Brock.

“Carl Junction schools is about people and it’s about our students and our staff first and doing what’s best for kids. And that’s what I love everything else. We do because we do what’s best for kids and that’s why that’s it for you,” Tackett said.

This year, it’s 13 positions, everything from teachers and librarians to the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

He adds there’s no way to measure their full impact – but that their influence will continue on through co-workers.