CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Jasper County town is asking for your help to attract a state spotlight.

Carl Junction is in the running to be one of the Missouri small towns listed as the “2023 Featured Five.”

The Missouri Humanities Council is hosting the contest, which currently has 41 cities in the running. Online voting will help pick the top five, which in turn will get extra attention online, in a state publication, and through a profile video.

“They’ll bring a film crew. So they’ll shoot a three to five minute video where they’ll interview citizens, city, chamber, business, go up to the school. They do drone footage, it’s really, really cool video sort of showcasing what makes Carl Junction so special,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin with the Carl Junction Chamber.

Carl Junction is the only Jasper County town on the list — but there is competition in Southwest Missouri. Both Nevada and Monett are also in the running.

People can vote for up to five small towns on the list. To do that follow this link here.